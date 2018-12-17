The Corps just boosted service limits for sergeants to help buy them a little extra time to pick up a promotion to staff sergeant.

In an administrative message posted Friday, service limits for sergeants were boosted from 10 to 12 years.

But Marines still only have two shots at promotion to staff sergeant. So, a sergeant now has a 12-year service limit or two failed promotions to staff sergeant.

“Some MOSs [military occupational specialty] require extra time to afford Marines a second opportunity for promotion and this updated policy provides that time without the need for a waiver,” Yvonne Carlock, a spokeswoman for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

“As long as the Marine is eligible for promotion, meets retention standards and favorably endorsed at the battalion or squadron level, he or she may serve up to 12 years.”

While sergeants are getting a little extra time to hit that second promotion, it potentially could cause a logjam in promotions for corporals looking to pick up sergeant.

More sergeants hanging around the Corps could translate into fewer boat spaces for corporals to pick up rank.

The recent changes, however, are intended to target sergeants in career fields where promotions to staff sergeant already are a little slow.

The new changes, posted Friday, also allow eligible Marine sergeants to apply for a waiver to stay on active duty in the Corps for 14 years if approved at the colonel level.