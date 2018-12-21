The Corps has spent several years testing its new lighter and faster drying jungle camouflage utilities. And the first uniforms should be available around June.

Some Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, who tested the new uniforms in Hawaii and Japan, described the new uniforms as being “light, like pajamas.”

In August, the Corps issued and award to SourceAmerica Vienna, Virginia, for $954,713, for the new jungle uniform.

The new tropical uniforms come as the Corps is continuing to flex to the Pacific to confront a rising a China.

In 2018, the Corps had its largest participation in Australia at nearly 1,500 Marines.

The new uniforms will come in handy as thousands of Marines rotate through the Pacific.

Marines will be able to buy the new uniforms in the exchange.

This is an excerpt from “19 Things You Need to Know in 2019,” in the 12-31 print edition of Marine Corps Times.