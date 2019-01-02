The Corps has identified Lance Cpl. Riley S. Kuznia as the Marine killed in a shooting at the Washington D.C. Barracks during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The Karlstad, Minnesota, native and team leader with Guard Company at the Marine Barrack was 20 years old and was on duty at the time of the incident, according to Marine officials.

"We are truly saddened by this terrible loss. Riley was a highly driven and goal-oriented Marine whose positive attitude set the example here at the Barracks," Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks, said in a command release.

Officers from Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department were first on scene to the incident, which was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

With broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and... Posted by Markelle Kuznia on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

A local Fox News affiliate reported that the shooting appeared to be an accident and may have occurred during a guard shift change.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley's family and friends, and our priority continues to be taking care of them during this tragic time,” Tomich said in the command release.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

There was no danger to D.C. residents “as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I.” Marine spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound “was not self-inflicted.”