Marine officials announced Thursday that a Marine involved in a New Year’s Day shooting death was relieved of his guard duties and reassigned to administrative tasks pending an investigation into the incident.

Twenty-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley S. Kuznia died of wounds sustained from a gunshot wound after another Marine stationed at the Washington, D.C., barracks fired his service weapon, a command release detailed.

The Corps said Kuznia’s wound was not self-inflicted, and that the Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation as a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

“The safety and well-being of the Marines, Sailors and civilians here at the Barracks is paramount, and something we take very seriously,” Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks Washington, said in a command release.

The Metropolitan Police Department were first on the scene following reports of a shooting at the Marine Barracks at 8th & I around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kuznia was transported to a local hospital where after lifesaving steps was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m., the command release said.

Kuznia, a native of Karlstad, Minnesota, was serving as a team leader for Guard Company.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Best Pix of the Week

This 2018 photo provided by Morgan Kuznia shows Riley Kuznia at his family's home in Karlstad, Minnesota. (Morgan Kuznia via AP)

A GoFundMe account has been launched to help raise money for travel and expenses for the family.