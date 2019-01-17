Locations surrounding several Marine bases in North Carolina that were ravaged by Hurricane Florence in fall 2018 will now get huge increases in housing allowances.

The Corps said in a command release that basic allowance for housing, or BAH, rates for Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, are an 8.4 percent increase over 2018 rates. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point got an increase of 9.9 percent compared to 2018.

The BAH rate increase is a result of a housing shortage and rising rent rates that have impacted the region in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Officials with the Defense Department and Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs visited the region in November to gauge housing and rental prices in the area, according to the command release.

Hurricane damage has Marines headed to Camp Lejeune looking for alternative housing A base notice reported that 70 percent of the Lejeune-area homes had received some damage from the hurricane.

“The information gathered during this visit combined with the rental data collected earlier in the year was used to set the 2019 BAH rates for these communities that went into effect Jan. 1, 2019," Major Craig Thomas, a Marine spokesman, said in the command release.