The Marine Corps identified the victim of Friday’s deadly barracks shooting aboard the Beaufort, South Carolina, air station as Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford.

Wallingford was a 21-year-old aircraft ordnance technician assigned to an F-35B training squadron known as Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, or VMFAT-501.

He was killed following being shot in the barracks around 9:30 p.m Friday.

Another Marine, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, also an ordnance tech with VMFAT-501, is a suspect in the incident and currently is in custody, according to 2nd Lt. Kevin L. Buss, a Marine spokesman with the Beaufort air station.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Marine,” Buss told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement.