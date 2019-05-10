One Marine was killed and six others were injured in a light armored vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton, California, on Thursday morning, according to Marine Corps officials.

Six other Marines were evacuated to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. None of those six were seriously injured, according to the Marine Corps.

No other details have been released at this time. Officials are investigating the incident.

MARSOC identifies Raider killed in MRZR training incident Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica succumbed to his injuries Sunday after the MRZR he was driving experienced a rollover.

The identity of the deceased Marine will be withheld until 24-hours after next-of-kin notification.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time,” said a statement from 1st Marine Division.

One Marine Raider was killed in April after being injured in a Polaris MRZR accident, also during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Twenty-nine-year-old Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica from Sacramento, California, was critically injured after the all-terrain, tactical utility vehicle he was in rolled over. Braica was evacuated to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, where he died the following day.

Two other Raiders received minor injuries in that incident, which is still under investigation.

The light armored vehicle is expected to age out of service by the 2030s. It has been in the fleet since the early 80s.