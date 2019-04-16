Marine Forces Special Operations Command identified Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica as the Raider who was killed in a Polaris MRZR accident aboard Camp Pendleton, California.

Braica, a 29-year-old Critical Skills Operator from Sacramento, California, lost his life Sunday after his MRZR experienced a rollover Saturday during a training evolution, a command release detailed. That incident also injured two other Raiders.

Braica was evacuated to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, but succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening.

Officers are more successful during Raider selection, but MARSOC is fielding Marines at a steady rate Marine officers have been more successful at selection over their enlisted counterparts, averaging a 46 percent selection rate over the past five years.

“Our thoughts are with the family and teammates of Staff Sgt. Braica during this difficult time,” MARSOC said in the release. “MARSOC is providing care and support to them and we urge respect for their privacy as they grieve this loss.”

Braica joined the Corps in 2010 and was assigned to 1st Raider Battalion.

Before becoming a Raider, he served as an intelligence specialist with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, and with Marine Aircraft Group 36, according to the release.

Braica deployed twice during his more than eight-year career in the Corps.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

He first deployed with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit as an intelligence specialist in 2011 to the Pacific region. And after becoming a Raider in 2015, he returned to the Pacific with 1st Raider Battalion from July 2017 to January 2018, the release detailed.

Marines with Marine Special Operations Company Charlie, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command, process intelligence and set up a visual tele-communication feed after a simulated direct-action night raid during a company level exercise along the state line between Arizona and California, Oct. 20, 2015. (Cpl. Steven Fox/Marine Corps)

His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Gold Star in lieu of second award; two Good Conduct Medals; the National Defense Service Medal; the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

Braica was a graduate of some of the military’s most prominent schools to include: Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center, Marksmanship Instructor Course, MARSOC’s Individual Training Course, MARSOC’s Basic Language Course, the MARSOF [Marine Special Operations Forces] Technical Surveillance Course, the MARSOF Network Operators Course, the Basic Airborne Course and Military Freefall School.