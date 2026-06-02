A U.S. airman stationed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, was pronounced dead on May 30 after being discovered unresponsive in an on-base dormitory.

Details surrounding the death of Airman 1st Class Sean S. Chase, an aircraft services technician assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, are under investigation, according to a Tuesday release from the 374th Airlift Wing.

“He was loved by those around him, and he loved those around him in return,” Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730 AMS commander, said in the release. “He will be remembered for the light that he brought to the world, his dedication to the mission, and the positive impact he had on his fellow service members.”

Chase, 22, hailed from Raceland, Louisiana, per the release, and was assigned to the western Tokyo base in 2022.

“It is in difficult moments like these when we come together as Team Yokota to uplift and support each other,” Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing and Yokota Air Base commander, said in the release.

“Support agencies and wingmen across the base stand ready to help those impacted, you are not alone,” McElhaney added.

The 374th Airlift Wing did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.