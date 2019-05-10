Marine 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell was killed Thursday following the rollover of a light armored reconnaissance vehicle, or LAV, aboard Camp Pendleton, California, Marine officials announced Friday.

Six other Marines were treated for “non-serious injuries” from the accident, which took place during regularly scheduled battalion training, a command release detailed.

The 24-year-old platoon commander from Washington, D.C., was assigned to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and had just been commissioned an officer in 2017, the release said.

“We recognize that military operations are inherently dangerous and we take extreme precautions to ensure the safety and welfare of our Marines,” the release said.

“This is a tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family.”

1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell was killed in a light armored reconnaissance vehicle rollover May 9, 2019. (Courtesy photo/Marine Corps)

McDowell’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

“We will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of Lt McDowell,” the release said.

The LAV rollover is the second vehicle rollover and Class A ground mishap for the Corps over the past several weeks.

In April, Marine Raider Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica was killed when his Polaris MRZR experienced a rollover.

The Navy and Marine Corps define a Class A mishap as an accident involving more than $2 million in damages or an incident involving death or total disability.