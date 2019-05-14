A Marine died on Saturday after collapsing during a unit run held days prior at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to Marine officials.

Aid was “rendered on-site immediately” to Sgt. Mark A Bryant after he collapsed May 7 during a run with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Southern Command, according to Maj. Matthew Mallalieu, a spokesman with the task force.

Bryant was transported by life flight to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he passed away on Saturday, Mallalieu said.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of Sergeant Mark Bryant," Mallalieu said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Bryant entered the Marine Corps on Jan. 5, 2009, and was assigned to the Southern Command task force, according to his service record.

Previously, he served with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, a reserve unit based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Bryant was promoted to sergeant on Jan. 1, 2014.

His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.