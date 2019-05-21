A Marine AV-8B Harrier crashed near Havelock, North Carolina Monday and the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft, according to Marine officials.

The pilot is being taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina, and there are currently no reports of civilian casualties or property damage, a command release said.

The Havelock Sheriff Department responded to the incident and were later supported by personnel from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the command release detailed.

The site of crash has been cordoned off and the incident is under investigation, the release said.