The commander of the Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Marine air station was sacked following a command investigation into an April liberty incident, Marine officials announced Thursday evening.

Lieutenant Col. Nathaniel A. Baker was relieved of his command by Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, Jr., the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position,” a command release said.

The Corps provided no other details surrounding Baker’s relief of his command of the Hawaii air station.