A crash of two 7-ton trucks during a training exercise Aug. 16 sent 30 Marines to the hospital, the Marine Corps confirmed.

One Marine stayed in the hospital overnight, Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Military.com, while the other 29 were released the day of the accident. At least one Marine was airlifted out of Twentynine Palms, California.

The incident happened while reserve Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 25 Marines, were participating in a predeployment workup called Integrated Training Exercise 5-19, the outlet reported.

“We were really worried that some of our friends might’ve died,” a Marine told Military.com. “The front ends of the 7-tons were just completely destroyed.”

Marine in ‘serious but stable condition’ following live-fire training incident at Twentynine Palms A lance corporal was shot and “paralyzed from the neck down” during a company live fire event at Twentynine Palms, California.

Earlier in that same exercise a Marine with the unit was shot and "paralyzed from the neck down” during live-fire training, a military safety brief said.

Vehicle accidents are not uncommon in the military. There were 56 incidents in 2018 involving ground tactical vehicles that met the threshold for mishap classes A through D, according to data from the Navy Safety Center.

The Navy’s minimum reporting threshold is an incident that results in $5,000 or more in damages or results in death or injury.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Marine and Navy noncombat-related tactical military vehicle accidents and rollovers are at a ten year low, Marine Corps Times reported in August, and those mishaps also appear to be on a general decline, according to data provided by the Navy Safety Center.

But some members of Congress and families of Marines killed during tactical vehicle accidents are questioning the accuracy of the Marine Corps’ record keeping.