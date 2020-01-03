The Marine Corps is currently in the research and development phase on multiple updates to its maternity uniform, including adjustable tabs for the maternity shirt and a tunic and a commercial nursing shirt for the utility uniform.

The changes were mentioned in the quarterly briefing from the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service in September 2019, and come from feedback when the Corps was pursuing a new dress blue coat for female Marines.

The tabs would allow pregnant Marines to adjust the uniform’s size during the different stages of pregnancy. The blouse for the Marine utility uniform currently has the adjustable tabs.

The slide said the Corps was also “in the process of certifying” the commercial nursing undershirt used with the utility uniform.

The Marine Corps is also interested in a new short- and long-sleeve maternity shirt, according to the briefing, but is waiting to see the results of a similar Air Force initiative before starting its own research.