Marine Raiders led counterattack against al-Shabab militants at Manda Bay, Kenya

A team of Marine Raiders led the response against al-Shabab militants who raided the Kenya Defense Force Military Base at Manda Bay, Kenya, in early January, killing three Americans, multiple sources told Marine Corps Times.

The Jan. 5 attack by al-Shabab on the base housing U.S. troops resulted in the death of one U.S. service member and two Department of Defense contractors. The East African terrorist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaida, also destroyed a number of contractor-operated civilian aircraft before the Marines arrived.

Multiple sources within the Marine Raider community told Marine Corps Times that about a dozen Marines from 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, led Kenyan commandos against the Islamic militants.

The Marines engaged in an intense firefight with the al-Shabab militants, the sources said, ultimately pushing the Islamic fighters out of the military base.

AFRICOM officials head to Manda Bay following jihadi attack that killed US service member An investigation is being conducted into the attack, per the request of AFRICOM commander U.S Army Gen. Stephen Townsend.

At least one Marine Raider was injured in the fighting, two sources familiar with the operation told Marine Corps Times.

Marine Corps Times was unable to confirm the severity of the injuries. U.S. Africa Command has not yet responded to requests for information about the presence of Marine special operations forces at the base.

Army Spc. Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr., 23, was identified as the soldier killed while supporting Operation Octave Shield, the name for the mission focused on targeting militant groups in Somalia, Army Times reported.

Dustin Harrison, 47, and Bruce Triplett, 64, pilots and contractors with L3 Technologies, were also killed, according to The New York Times.

The Times first reported Wednesday that Marine Raiders participated in the counterattack.

The response by the Raiders was delayed, the Times reported, because the Marines were located at Camp Simba ― roughly a mile from the airfield at Manda Bay where the attack took place.

Al-Shabab primarily operates inside of Somalia, but also has carried out attacks across East Africa.

Following the attack, the terrorist organization warned African forces that the U.S. will abandon them when the fighting gets hard and nothing will save them from the “wrath of the Mujahideen.”

Troops from U.S. Africa Command’s East Africa Response Force were sent to Manda Bay in Kenya to reinforce the base and provide extra security, Military Times previously reported.