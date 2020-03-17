Your Military

Marines: We want to hear your coronavirus story

U.S. Marines set up living quarters at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 15. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)

Hey, Marines: We want to hear from you!

Marine Corps Times wants to hear from Marines and their families about how things are changing on base and at home, either stateside and overseas, due to the coronavirus pandemic and precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Please reach out with a short description of your situation, with your contact information, and we will be in touch.

If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

Please can email editor Andrea Scott at ascott@marinecorpstimes.com.

