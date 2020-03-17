Marines: We want to hear your coronavirus story

Hey, Marines: We want to hear from you!

Marine Corps Times wants to hear from Marines and their families about how things are changing on base and at home, either stateside and overseas, due to the coronavirus pandemic and precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Please reach out with a short description of your situation, with your contact information, and we will be in touch.

If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

Please can email editor Andrea Scott at ascott@marinecorpstimes.com.