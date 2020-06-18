Marine dies following on-base stabbing/shooting incident that also killed a Marine spouse

An active-duty Marine involved in a fatal stabbing/shooting incident early Saturday in North Carolina died two and a half days later, the Marine Corps confirmed Thursday.

Lance Cpl. William J. Luce, 22, an infantry rifleman with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, passed away Monday evening at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to the 2nd Marine Division.

One man had been shot to death and another man had been seriously stabbed just before a 4 a.m. 911 call to an on-base residence Saturday, Marine Corps Times first reported Sunday. The Marine Corps later confirmed that the man killed was an active-duty Marine’s spouse and the man stabbed was an active-duty Marine.

Luce had been transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune to treat his stab wounds, the Marine Corps said Sunday.

The Marine spouse has not been identified by the military, per his next-of-kin’s wishes.

“The 8th Marine Regiment family is saddened by the loss of one of our own in Lance Cpl. William Luce,” Col. John H. Rochford, commanding officer, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, said in a statement emailed to Marine Corps Times Thursday. “In recognizing the passing of Lance Cpl. Luce, we mourn the loss of this valued member of our ‘Workhorse’ regiment. Our Marines and Sailors will never forget his memory. We extend our sincerest sympathies and support to his family during this difficult time.”

After enlisting in the Corps in October 2015, Luce graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, in January 2016, according to the 2nd Marine Division. He went to the School of Infantry-East in April 2016, and then served with the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, in Bangor, Washington, before heading east to North Carolina.

His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Medal, according to 2nd Marine Division.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, 2nd Marine Division said. Stars and Stripes first reported the Marine’s death.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times. On Twitter: _andreascott.