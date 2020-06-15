Male spouse of a Marine and a male Marine identified in on-base stabbing/shooting incident

The male spouse of an active-duty Marine died of an apparent gunshot wound after an on-base housing shooting/stabbing incident early Saturday morning at the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the Marine Corps confirmed.

The deceased dependent’s name is being withheld at the request of his next-of-kin, according to a Monday press release.

A male active-duty Marine, who had been seriously injured with multiple stab wounds, is in stable condition at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, the Marine Corps said Monday.

Patrol officers with the base’s Provost Marshal’s Office had responded to an emergency call around 4 a.m. Saturday and found one male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and another male seriously injured with stabbing wounds, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

The incident is still under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Anyone with knowledge about the incident can submit a tip here.

NCIS believes those involved pose “no continuing threat to the base community,” according to the Monday press release.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times. On Twitter: @_andreascott.