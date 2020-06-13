One man shot dead, another seriously injured with stab wounds in incident at Camp Lejeune

One man was shot to death, another seriously injured with stab wounds during an incident at an on-base residence at Camp Lejeune early Saturday morning, officials said in a media release.

Patrol officers with Camp Lejeune’s Provost Marshal’s Office responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the release. They discovered a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound and another seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is being treated for his injuries, according to the release.

The men were authorized to be at Camp Lejeune, said Nat Fahy, a Camp Lejeune spokesman. Fahy could not say if either of the two men are Marines. Authorities are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident at this time, he said.

The incident is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after the notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with Marine Corps Times for updates.