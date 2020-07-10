Corps identifies Marine killed by self-inflicted gunshot after active shooter situation

The Corps identified Lance Cpl. Casey R. Hayden as the Marine who died from a self-inflicted wound after an active shooter incident on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday military police aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, responded to reports of gunshots from the young Marine, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

Roughly two hours later the incident ended when Hayden shot himself. He was then rushed to the hospital for emergency medicine.

But life-saving procedures were not enough to save the life of 23-year-old New York state native.

“I was extremely proud of the response from our Military Police, Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Air,” Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, base commander at Twentynine Palms, California, said in a post on the base’s Facebook page. “They did their very best.”

Turner described the death as a suicide in the post. No other casualties were reported from the incident.

Hayden joined the Corps Oct. 20, 2014, attending boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, according to 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Division.

He graduated from the Corps’ quartermaster school in March 2015 before serving a string of California units, including 11th Marines and Combat Logistics Regiment 15, both on Camp Pendleton and finally 7th Marines based on Twentynine Palms, Edinburgh said.

His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.