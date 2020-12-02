Marine infantry training not long enough, or good enough, for future fight, commandant says

Today, Marines entering the infantry field spend nine weeks at the School of Infantry learning the basics of their trade before hitting the fleet.

But in a future Marine Corps, where small units are distributed over wide distances and junior Marines are making more decisions, the nine weeks may not be enough initial training, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said Wednesday.

“Infantry training will be longer,” Berger said during a hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee about the readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps.

“The product of infantry training on the enlisted side will be at a higher level than what we are producing right now,” Berger added.

The money saved from cutting 2,000 Marines in 2021, no longer supporting tank battalions and reducing the size of F-35B and F-35C squadrons from 16 to 10 planes will be used to buy the equipment necessary to fight the war, Berger envisions.

Berger envisions the future of the Marine Corps as smaller, lighter and more mobile, a force capable of deploying in new formations in the littorals of any future battlefield.

The Corps, deployed in small widely dispersed expeditionary advanced bases, will form a skirmish line, acting as the “eyes and ears” of the joint force, while still capable of providing a deadly punch and deny enemy ships from moving freely.

Much like how current Marine captains commanding companies are asked to make decisions previously made by lieutenant colonels commanding battalions, the future distributed force will see platoons, squads and possibly even fire teams making decisions formerly reserved for company-level leadership, Berger said at the hearing.

The current infantry training model where a Marine spends nine weeks at the School of Infantry then is sent to the fleet to have their training completed by platoon sergeants will simply not create units capable of making those high-level decisions, Berger said.

“We need to get to that higher level because they are going to be more distributed, we are going to rely on them to make higher level decisions,” Berger said.

Marine Corps Training and Education Command has not yet responded to questions asking for more details about what the Marine Corps is considering and when those plans may be put into action.