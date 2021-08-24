Fly it, shoot it, sink it, float it home: See Marines sink Navy ship with new missile system

The missiles traveled “in excess of 100 nautical miles.” And not in a straight line, either.
Todd South
After striking a naval target ship with two Naval Strike Missiles on Aug. 15, 2021, Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, rehearsed tactical displacement and relocation. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030, expeditionary advanced base operations include low-signature, dispersed teams of Marines holding a potential adversary’s ships at risk from long-range precision strike weapons, providing sea control and contributing to sea denial in support of the fleet. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, provide security as a Marine KC-130J loadmaster deploys a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 15. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)Marine Pfc. Guerby Destine, 22, number two cannon cocker with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines and a Westbury, New York, native, drives a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 15. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, provide security. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)A Naval strike missile streaks out to sea before striking a naval target ship. The missile flew more than 100 nautical miles before finding its mark. (Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck/Marine Corps)
U.S. joint forces conduct a coordinated multidomain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area during a sinking exercise on the decommissioned guided-missile frigate ex-USS Ingraham (FFG 61), Aug. 15, 2021. (MC1 David Mora Jr./Navy)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher vehicle deploys into position aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher deploys into position aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Maj. Nick Mannweiler/Marine Corps)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)An artillery Marine from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines maneuvers a Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System launcher across the beach aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, escort a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher vehicle ashore aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are prepared for movement out to U.S.S. San Diego aboard a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Maj. Nick Mannweiler/Marine Corps)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)A U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Assault Craft Unit 5 delivers a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps)
Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.
