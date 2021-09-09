Five U.S. Marines were slightly injured Wednesday when their truck went off a Southern California highway, authorities said.
The truck was towing a trailer with an artillery gun when it went off Interstate 215 in Menifee in Riverside County at around 12:45 p.m., authorities said.
It rolled down an embankment and landed on its side, authorities said.
The Marines were part of 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines, based out of Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, and were headed to Camp Pendleton as part of the fall fire exercise, Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, told Marine Corps Thursday.
The Marines on board were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.
Hollenbeck said that all the injuries were “minor.”
The 30,000-pound Oshkosh truck was in a convoy and may have had a mechanical problem when it veered off the roadway, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
RELATED
In his last seconds alive, 1st Lt. Conor McDowell prepared his Marines and shouted a warning for an impending rollover — helping prevent further injury to the team.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times learns more.
More In Your Military
"He was disciplined, determined and knew his calling."
The resistance operating concept is helping inform Army special operators as they focus on great power competition.
Each faces up to five years in prison at sentencing.
"This is a story about a curious boy with no name — at least, no name that I ever came to know." Read Marine veteran and reporter James LaPorta's commentary about a harrowing moment when he was in Afghanistan.
In Other News
Nuclear modernization opponents and defenders are gearing up to fight again this year over the future ICBM and other efforts.
"He was disciplined, determined and knew his calling."
The large group of foreigners would depart Thursday on a Qatar Airways flight.
The Taliban had provided al-Qaida with sanctuary while it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.
While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home.
The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.
The sailor, convicted in March 2020, was sentenced to seven months’ confinement, a reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad-conduct discharge.
“We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. 5th Fleet.
About 17 veterans a day died by suicide in 2019, the latest year for which data was available.