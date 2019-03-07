Former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II Navy pilot who passed away in December, will receive a lifetime achievement award from the nonprofit group HillVets for his years of service to the country.

Bush, along with legendary Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, is included on HillVets’ latest annual list of the 100 most influential people in the military world.

The list highlights active-duty personnel, veterans and military advocates who have proven themselves to be invaluable members of the military community.

Previous honorees run the gamut from Taylor Swift and her contributions to military charities in 2017 to Military Times’ own Leo Shane last year.

HillVets’ list covers a variety of categories ranging from military-affiliated folks in the arts and athletics to businesses that support veterans and political leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to advocating for troops and veterans.

Woodward, a Navy vet, is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for the Washington Post, most famous for his coverage of the Watergate scandal. HillVets is also recognizing John Kirby, a CNN analyst and former Pentagon spokesman.

Also among the honorees is VA Secretary Wilkie, who still serves as an intelligence officer in the Navy reserves. Other honorees from the political realm include Marine vet and Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb, as well as ex-Army helicopter pilot and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

HillVets will also be honoring former Marine and WWE star Lacey Evans, Afghanistan veteran and singer-songwriter Sal Gonzalez, Navy officer and Hunt A Killer CEO Ryan Hogan and Student Veterans of America Vice President of Government Affairs Lauren Augustine.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief