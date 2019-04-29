BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group says a U.S. service member has died in a noncombat incident in northern Syria.

The coalition's statement gave no other details pending notification of next of kin but said the death occurred on Monday. It said further information will be released as appropriate.

A news report on Monday afternoon quoted family members as saying the service member was Pvt. Michael Thomason, 28, from southwest Detroit. The family said he had been shot and killed, according to the report from WXYZ in Detroit.

The U.S. military currently has around 2,000 troops stationed in northern Syria, where they have been for several years, assisting and advising its local partners in the fight against ISIS.