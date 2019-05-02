The Turkish government secretly investigated U.S. airmen deployed to Turkey, monitoring their movements and alleging they were connected to a failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in July 2016, according to documents unearthed by Turkish dissidents.

But the fact that a host nation kept tabs on U.S. operations isn’t necessarily malicious, or surprising, U.S. officials said.

Turkish intelligence allegedly monitored American service members working drone operations, conducting troop movements and operating against the Islamic State. Turkish prosecutors concluded that the activities were relevant to the coup investigation and ordered all intelligence and military documents to be incorporated in the case file, making them part of the public record, according to Nordic Monitor.

The reports that were gathered detailed mundane logistical movements between Incirlik Air Base and a Turkish army base in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

But Nordic Monitor alleges that the reports also contained information about more sensitive missions, including U.S. troops working on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System deployed in southern Turkey and operations involving the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System.

“I don’t know anything about that website, or the provenance of the documents, so I’m hesitant to provide comment and give credibility to something that might be totally fake,” said Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman. “In broad terms, however, it’s generally expected a host nation would monitor our activities in their country. I think there’s nothing surprising there.”

Military Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents.

The documents that Nordic Monitor posted listed the Air Force’s 39th Mission Support Group and 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron as specific units that were tracked by Turkish authorities.

The 39th provides civil engineering, contracting, communications and law enforcement support. The 727th operates radar equipment and provides air control communications.

“None of the activity appears to be unusual and in fact seems to be routine operations ranging from construction and spare parts supply to maintaining drone surveillance flights,” Nordic Monitor reported.

However, the documents, which are available online but only in Turkish, also play into anti-American sentiments that have grown in Turkey since the 2016 coup attempt.

“It helps the Erdoğan government to spin conspiracy theories around the coup attempt, with partisan prosecutors doing the bidding of the government instead of searching for the facts,” reports Nordic Monitor.

Even if it’s not surprising that host nations monitor U.S. operations, it’s important for service members to understand the context of the countries they’re deployed to, and to act appropriately when working and training.

A 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron radar maintainer and a radar maintenance NCO in charge conduct routine maintenance on a transportable radar system Jan. 14 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal/Air Force)

Since the failed coup, tension between the U.S. and Turkey have risen dramatically. Some of that tension has trickled over to U.S. Air Force personnel at Incirlik — a pivotal way-station in the air campaign against the Islamic State.

Pro-government Turkish lawyers filed charges in August 2018 against U.S. Air Force personnel at Incirlik based on allegations that they were connected to the 2016 coup attempt, according to court documents unearthed by the Stockholm Center for Freedom, to which Nordic Monitor is connected.

The 60-page criminal complaint specifically listed the names of enlisted and officer airmen previously stationed at Incirlik.

“Any reports that U.S. government or military personnel had any previous knowledge or involvement in a Turkey coup attempt are baseless and completely false,” Mark Mackowiak, a U.S. European Command spokesman, said at the time.