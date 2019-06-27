Coast Guard members will be paid if there is another government shutdown, under to the Coast Guard Reauthorization Act that was approved by a House committee this week.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure committee approved a measure by voice vote Wednesday that reauthorized the Coast Guard until 2021, and would require members in the Coast Guard to receive paychecks on time in the event of a government shutdown.

“This legislation ensures our Coasties can continue carrying out their important work to secure our waterways and keep our communities safe,” Committee Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said in a statement. “In addition, I am proud to have added an amendment which guarantees that members of the Coast Guard are paid on time and in full, even in the event of another senseless government shutdown.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which funds the Coast Guard, was one of the agencies impacted by the December 2018 partial government shutdown. During the 35-day shutdown, Coast Guard members missed a paycheck on Jan. 15.

The Coast Guard’s employee support program provided a tip sheet online with suggestions for managing finances during the partial shutdown, including holding a garage sale, babysitting, and posting unwanted items for sale.

The tip sheet targeted the 8,500 civilians part of the Coast Guard’s workforce who were furloughed or working without pay.

“Have a garage sale — clean out your attic, basements, and closets at the same time,” the tip sheet from the Coast Guard Support Program recommended. The memo was removed after the Washington Post reached out about it.

The Coast Guard said service members would receive back pay after the shutdown ended on Jan. 25, and President Donald Trump signed legislation that those who were furloughed would also be paid.