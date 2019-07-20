Sgt. William Friese, 30, from Rockport, West Virginia, died July 18 in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, due to what military authorities say is a non-combat related incident.

The incident is under investigation.

A West Virginia Army National Guard soldier assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, in Summersville, West Virginia, Friese died while serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Friese was a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 821st Engineer Company, according to Maj. Holli Nelson, a spokeswoman for the West Virginia National Guard.

He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2008 and served in the 821st Engineer Company or above at the 1092nd Engineer Battalion for his entire 12-year career, according to the Guard.

He was on his second deployment serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. He also had deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 for a tour with the 1092nd Engineer Battalion.

Friese’s decorations include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Afghanistan Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, West Virginia Emergency Service Ribbon, West Virginia State Service Ribbon, and numerous other awards and decorations. He was a resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia and a native West Virginian.

He is survived by his wife, children, mother, sister and grandparents.