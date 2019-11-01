John Moon, who was reported to be the oldest living Marine from the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, died Tuesday at the age of 103.

The Purple Heart recipient, who graduated in 1939 from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, was motivated to join the Marine Corps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Moon’s obituary says. He also was inspired to join the service by his football coach “Rock” Hansen.

As a nearly 102-year-old, the veteran went back to his alma mater in 2018, where he sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a basketball military appreciation night.

“John was a well-known and loved member of the community,” his obituary stated. “Many will miss hearing his amazing singing voice, watching him ride his three-wheel bike, and his ‘fantastic’ attitude.”

A little more than two years after the Japanese’s attack in Hawaii, Moon enlisted in the Marine Corps on Dec. 29, 1943.

“How could I not enlist…making the world and my family safe from any more wars?” Moon had written, according to the Western Illinois Museum.

He completed training at Camp Pendleton, California, with the 5th Marine Division, according to his obituary. He then deployed to Iwo Jima, leaving behind his then-wife N. Beatrice “Bee” Nichols, who passed away in 1998, and his first son. He later had to more children.

Moon arrived on the Japanese island on Feb. 19, 1945, and subsequently was wounded in battle. His obituary does not specify the extent of his injuries.

More than 100,000 U.S. forces infiltrated Iwo Jima to overthrow the Japanese from controlling the island in February. Although the U.S. significantly outnumbered the Japanese, it took until March 26, 1945, for the U.S. seize the island.

After Moon was discharged from the Marine Corps on Sept. 25, 1945, he returned to his hometown Macomb, Illinois, and ran a café and candy store.

He also taught driver education at Macomb, Illinois, High School, was a carpenter and a school bus driver, sold life insurance, and served several terms as an alderman for Macomb City Council. He in his church’s choir and drove the “church car” to pick up the elderly for Sunday services.

Moon died Tuesday at a nursing care facility in his hometown. A visitation is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb, Illinois, and a Celebration of Life Memorial Service is slated for Nov. 7 at the Wesley United Methodist Church.