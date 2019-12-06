The sailor who opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Wednesday, killing two Department of Defense workers and wounding a third, before taking his own life was Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero.

In a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times on Friday, Pentagon officials indicated that Romero was assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine Columbia, which is homeported in Hawaii and is undergoing dry dock repairs there.

Romero, 22, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound less than two years after he enlisted in the Navy, officials added.

His deceased victims are Metals Inspector Apprentice Vincent J. Kapoi, 30, and Shop Planner (Nondestructive Testing) Roldan A. Agustin, 49.

A third victim is recovering at a nearby hospital.

Romero joined the Navy out of Texas on Dec. 11, 2017, according to his military records.

After graduating the Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Illinois, and Navy Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut, he reported to Columbia on June 28, 2018.

He picked up the pay grade of E-3 on June 16, 2019.

Questions have arisen about the mental state of the gunman in the days leading up to the mass shooting. Officials have declined to reply to concerns that Romero had been targeted by an informal hearing tied to non-judicial punishment proceedings before he was provided loaded firearms for guard duty at the submarine.

“We have no indication yet whether they were targeted or if it was a random shooting,” Rear Adm. Robert B. Chadwick II, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii, told reporters on Wednesday.

It’s been a difficult week for the Navy.

The man authorities say drove a truck through the gate at Virginia’s Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story before striking a Navy police cruiser and killing a sailor inside on Saturday was expected to be arraigned Friday.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, of Shenandoah, Virginia, is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release early Thursday.

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar J. Temores was responding to a report of a gate runner around 7:35 p.m. Saturday when his police cruiser was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Campbell at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street, the Navy and police said.

Then on Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a Saudi Arabian military student preparing to begin aviation training there opened fire in a classroom, killing three victims and injuring eight more before dying in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to state, Pentagon and Escambia County Sheriff’s officials.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said in a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times that the entire Navy and Marine Corps are "struck and deeply saddened by the attacks within our own naval family over the past several days, at Little Creek, Virginia last week, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, and today in Pensacola, Florida.

"These acts are crimes against all of us. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen and with the wounded. It is our solemn duty to find the causes of such tragic loss and ceaselessly work together to prevent them. Let us make concerted efforts to care for the families of those lost, and those wounded, visibly and not. Let us shepherd them through these first moments of despair, and make them, and our greater Naval family, whole and strong. "