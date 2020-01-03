Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration’s move to take out Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani saved U.S. lives, and has made the world safer.

“The American people should know that President Trump’s decision to remove Qasem Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives. There’s no doubt about that,” Pompeo said in an interview Friday morning with CNN. “He was actively plotting in the region to take action -- a big action as he described it -- that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

“We know it was imminent, this was an intelligence-based assessment that drove our decision-making process,” Pompeo, who graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a cavalry officer in the Army, added.

On Thursday evening, the Pentagon issued a statement confirming that a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad International Airport had killed Soleimani, and that the Iranian general was plotting to attack U.S. troops and American diplomats in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

Pompeo reiterated that the threat spread outside Iraq through proxy forces Soleimani had “manipulated,” but said the U.S. homeland was not in jeopardy due to his imminent plan.

“It was the time to take this action so we could disrupt this plot, deter further aggression from Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian regime, as well as to attempt to de-escalate the situation,” Pompeo said. “The risk of doing nothing was enormous.”

Pompeo said the U.S. is braced for a variety of forms of retaliation from Iran, but stressed that Soleimani’s death would enhance safety in the region and elsewhere.

“The world is a much safer place, and I can assure you, American in the region are much safer after the demise of Qasem Soleimani,” Pompeo said.

Even so, the State Department issued an advisory instructing U.S. citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” and avoid the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, given the attack earlier this week from supporters of the Iran-backed Shiite militia.

Pompeo refrained from wading into the specifics, but said that the State Department believed the advisory was appropriate given the timing of recent events.

“Make no mistake about it, the Trump administration is focused on protecting Americans to the maximum extent feasible,” Pompeo said.

Tensions with Iran have escalated during the Trump administration. The Pentagon said Thursday that Soleimani was behind the series of attacks targeting coalition bases in Iraq since October, including the one on Dec. 27 at an Iraqi coalition base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. civilian contractor.

The contractor’s death prompted the U.S. to conduct five airstrikes on Sunday in Iraq and Syria, killing 25 fighters linked to Kataeb Hezbollah. The group is an Iran-backed militia in Iraq and part of the Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces.

Supporters of the Iran-backed militia attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday. In response, Joint Chiefs chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Thursday that any efforts to attack the U.S. Embassy would be analogous to running into a “buzzsaw.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper also tweeted Thursday ahead of the strike targeting Soleimani that attacks against the U.S. would be met with “responses in the time, manner & place of our choosing.”

Lawmakers were divided following confirmation of Soleimani’s death. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who who served in the Army as an infantry officer and deployed to Iraq, said that the Iranian general “got what he richly deserved.”

Meanwhile, Democrats vocalized concern as they noted that there was no congressional approval granted for the strike.

Brett McGurk, the former special envoy to the counter-ISIS coalition at the State Department, said the strike was a “measure of justice,” but simultaneously noted the U.S. needed to act in order to counter potential consequences stemming from the strike.

“The news out of Iraq is a measure of justice done but with unknowable consequences,” McGurk, who stepped down from his State Department position in December 2018, tweeted Thursday evening. “We need to protect our people throughout the Middle East and presume a war posture. We must also reinforce our position in Iraq and maintain our coalition presence. Mitigate boomerang risks.”

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen expressed similar sentiments, but urged the U.S. to craft a definitive and precise strategy for how to proceed forward regarding Middle East engagement.

“Let’s be clear: Soleimani‘s death was an act of US self defence,” Rasmussen tweeted. “US, Europe and the free world must be vigilant for a retaliation/escalation. But we still lack a clear and strong Middle East engagement strategy from the US. They need one and fast.”