More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with TBI after Iran’s attack at al-Asad: Report

More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following Iran’s Jan. 8 ballistic missile attack on al-Asad airbase in Iraq, according to a new report.

The number reflects a more than 50 percent increase from Pentagon’s previous injury assessment, Reuters reports. Anonymous U.S. officials told the outlet the U.S. military is readying an update and is poised to announce that more than 100 service members have suffered a TBI due to the attack.

Although Pentagon officials initially said that no “casualties” resulted from the attack, the Pentagon started backtracking on Jan. 16 and said 11 service members were injured following the strike at al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

That number has continued to climb in a series of updates, and the Pentagon last said 64 service members were diagnosed with mild TBI in connection with the attack on Jan. 30.

The Pentagon did not immediately provide comment to Military Times, and declined to provide comment to Reuters.

Tehran’s attack targeting al-Asad aibase — where roughly 1,000 U.S. troops are stationed — came after the U.S. conducted a strike that killed Iran’s Quds Force Commander Quassem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper initially said that more than 10 ballistic missiles hit al-Asad during the strike, damaging tentage, a parking lot and other equipment. Even so, he characterized the aftermath as nothing “major” at the time.

Even so, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that Iran’s intent was to kill Americans on Jan. 8, and later disclosed Iran’s missiles were lethal 1,000- to 2,000-pound munitions.

“These things have bursting radiuses of 50 to 100 feet, and that’s just the shrapnel in the actual blast. These are very, very significant, serious weapons,” Milley said Jan 30.

“And you know, if you’re within a certain range of that thing, there’s no helmet or anything else that’s going to save you,” Milley added.

As the Pentagon has issued new TBI estimates, the Defense Department has noted that TBI symptoms like headaches and dizziness do not immediately appear and that the Pentagon has been forthcoming about TBI cases stemming from Tehran’s attack.

“A lot of these symptoms, they are late developing,” Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman said Jan. 28. “They manifest over a period of time.”

Although President Donald Trump took some heat for characterizing the TBI as “not serious” and simply headaches, his rhetoric though is not out of line with Pentagon vernacular. Milley also said that the Pentagon’s injury reporting systems is broken down into three categories: very serious, serious and not serious. He added that mild TBI is categorized as a mild injury.

“That’s not to minimize or dismiss or anything, that’s just to say that’s how we categorize injuries,” Milley said.

Even so, Esper has stressed that he’s personally briefed Trump on the gravity of the injuries.

“I’ve had the chance to speak with the president. He is very concerned about the health and welfare of all of our service members — particularly those who were involved in the operations in Iraq,” Esper said. “And he understands the nature of these injuries."

In total, more than 408,000 cases of traumatic brain injuries in service members have been reported since 2000.