First batch of evacuees leave Lackland AFB after coronavirus quarantine

A 14-day coronavirus quarantine is over for 90 evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

The evacuees were shuttled out of China’s Hubei Province to Lackland earlier this month, and are now free to return to their homes after not displaying any symptoms of coronavirus, the Texas Tribune reported.

“These people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they will be returning to,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, according to the newspaper.

Only one person who traveled from Hubei with the 90 other evacuees tested positive for the virus. That individual was taken to Methodist Texsan hospital before being taken to a different medical facility for continued evaluation, the Texas Tribune reported.

The evacuees just released are separate from another group of 144 people from a Diamond Princess cruise ship from Japan still undergoing quarantine at Lackland.

Hundreds of passengers from the cruise ship have tested positive for the virus, including 14 Americans who returned to the U.S. on Feb. 17. Seven of those who tested positive were taken to Lackland, although they displayed no symptoms earlier this week, State Department officials told reporters Monday.

Lackland is one of several military installations helping house evacuees who must be quarantined to safeguard the spread of the virus. Other bases being used for quarantines include Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Travis Air Force Base in California.

Evacuees at those two bases were released Tuesday after completing a 14-day quarantine. All of the evacuees were medically cleared, with the exception of one patient who was quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and tested positive for the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told National Public Radio.

The World Health Organization said there are nearly 76,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,000 deaths, as of Feb. 20.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases outside of China in 26 separate countries, including 15 cases in the U.S.

So far, there have been eight deaths outside of China.