Russian bounties on US troops and a sharp rise in COVID numbers ― The Briefing for 7.3.20

Did a Russian intelligence unit offer bounties to Taliban fighters for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan? A startling rise in COVID-19 infections among service members and veterans takes hold, some good news on aviation mishap rates and the latest on the American troop moves in Germany ― Military Times and Defense News take a look at some of the biggest stories of the week of July 3, 2020.

We also cover large-scale exercises returning to Europe, as well as an effort by prostitutes near the Navy’s Middle East headquarters on the hunt for human intelligence. All that and more on this week’s Briefing for 7.3.2020.