Updates in the story of the presumed murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas, develop a new layer as her family’s claims of sexual harassment spark a social media outcry. The Army graduates its first woman Green Beret, a pair of Navy carriers steam toward China — and, do British Royal Marines have cooler uniforms than you? Probably.

All this week on The Briefing for 7.10.20.