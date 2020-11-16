An Army reservist is the military’s 10th coronavirus death

The military reported its tenth coronavirus-related death on Monday, a 45-year-old, Florida-based Army reservist.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Ogletree, a motor transport operator, died Thursday in a civilian hospital, spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Flake confirmed to Military Times.

“Ogletree served honorably in the Army for a total of 27 years, beginning with three years on active duty from 1994 to 1997,” Flake said, first as a vehicle mechanic.

In his civilian career, Ogletree owned and operated his own trucking company. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Ogletree, his sister, Sheletta Ogletree, and his brother, Warren Johnson.

He served in Germany and Bosnia while on active duty, then later deployed to Iraq in 2003 as a reservist. He was most recently a senior writer instructor for 8th Battalion, 108th Transportation Regiment based in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ogletree’s death marks the tenth service member to die of COVID-19 complications, and the sixth Army reservist.

VA’s active coronavirus cases jump to more than 10,000 Active cases in the VA system are up 252 percent in the last two months.

The Army has been the hardest hit service in terms of infections, with 24,903 as of Monday, as well as the most deaths. In addition to six reservists, two Army National Guardsmen have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Of nearly 25,000 reported infections, 785 service members have been hospitalized and 43,760 have recovered. The death rate stands at 0.0004 percent, versus 2 percent nationwide.