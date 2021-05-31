‘Find a way to serve.’ | Dear Young American: Ron Shurer

Staff Sgt. Ron Shurer earned the Medal of Honor for actions as a Special Forces medic in Afghanistan in 2008. In the first installment of Dear Young American, he talks about finding a way to serve those around you, no matter where you are.

“Dear Young American” is a 10-part series of conversations with Medal of Honor recipients about what they would say to those just entering a critical phase in their lives and stepping into adulthood. Find the full series at: https://www.militarytimes.com/medalofhonor/