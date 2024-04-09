These are stories of courage, leadership, quiet professionalism and inner resolve — yet running through each is a common thread: the camaraderie between those in uniform that drives them to keep pushing forward, regardless of the odds:

An Air Force technician from Ukraine who returned to Europe in 2022 to serve as a translator between U.S. and Ukrainian forces, saving countless lives.

A Marine colonel who, as a child, looked to the stars, and as a fighter pilot flew scores of combat missions before commanding NASA’s 2022 mission to the International Space Station.

An Army soldier who, after an injury downrange, fought to remain in uniform and, through sheer will, went on to become a Paralympic champion.

A Navy sailor aboard a warship in the Red Sea whose steadfast commitment to his duties and unflappable spirit make him the glue that binds the crew together.

A Space Force guardian who became the first in his service to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School and went on to help prepare other guardians for the challenges they’ll face there.

A Coast Guardsman who, amid a sprawling wildfire on Maui, coordinated his crew’s lone boat, day in and day out, as they rescued more than 40 people from the blaze.

A Marine veteran of the Vietnam War who went on to found a multibillion-dollar company but remains proudest of his time leading Marines downrange.

They all have remarkable stories to tell. These seven are the 2024 Military Times Service Members of the Year.

The annual awards program, established in 2001, recognizes and salutes the exemplary service of military personnel, both active and reserve, and — since 2018 — one veteran.

These awards are also intended to recognize and honor the achievements, large and small, of all who wear the uniforms of the U.S. armed forces.

The honorees and their families are being flown to Washington, D.C., for a fun-filled visit to the nation’s capital and a special awards ceremony attended by congressional, military and community leaders.

Their experiences and achievements embody the spirit of professional excellence, personal sacrifice and resilience that highlight the best of the military. They have gone above and beyond.

We are thrilled to present them to you.

