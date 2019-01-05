ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s congressional delegation says the U.S. Navy plans to name a new guided-missile destroyer after the late former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the news Friday.

Stevens died in a plane crash in Alaska in 2010.

At the time of his death, he had been the longest continuously serving U.S. senator, with a tenure that lasted between 1968 and 2009.