Homicide detectives have arrested a Navy corpsman stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico and charged him with stabbing to death a District of Columbia businessman.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Collin J. Potter, 26, is being held at DC’s Central Detention Facility after being charged with 1st Degree Murder while Armed.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives suspect that he fatally stabbed Vongell Lugo, 36, inside an apartment building along Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, early Sunday.

Public records show that Lugo, an associate manager at a local business support firm, lived in an apartment at 2844 Wisconsin Ave.

Authorities said that Second District patrol officers responded to a 4:14 a.m. Sunday trouble call at the residential building and found Lugo inside the hallway, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene and “found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life,” according to a written statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lugo’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner didn’t return messages from Navy Times seeking information about the cause and nature of Lugo’s death and DC Superior Court has yet to schedule an initial hearing date for Potter.

In a written statement released Monday, U.S. Marine Corps Training Command confirmed that DC police had arrested Potter, who is assigned to The Basic School at Quantico.