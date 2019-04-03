HONOLULU — A new guided missile destroyer that is among the U.S. Navy’s newest class of warships has arrived in Pearl Harbor.

The USS Zumwalt arrived Tuesday morning after making its first operational trip, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

The 610-footlong guided ship outfitted with stealth features departed its home port of San Diego on March 8 and made a stop in Esquimalt, British Columbia on March 11, according to Navy officials.

The approximately $4 billion ship then visited Ketchikan, Alaska, for a short stay beginning March 23, officials said.

Capt. Andrew Carlson, commanding officer of the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), speaks during a news conference aboard the ship at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Honolulu. The ship's arrival marks the first time Zumwalt has visited Pearl Harbor. (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The journey from Alaska to Pearl Harbor was the farthest foray into the Pacific for the ship that was launched in October 2013, officials said.

The ship cost about $4 billion, has a crew of about 175 and is 100 feet (30 meters) longer and 13 feet (4 meters) wider than the previous class of U.S. destroyers, according to officials.

The ship’s design was originally planned for 32 ships but production plans were scaled back to three ships.

