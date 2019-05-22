LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for a Navy SEAL accused of murder say documents show prosecutors misled a judge to get approval to track emails sent to defense attorneys and a journalist.

Attorney Tim Parlatore says Navy investigators and the prosecutor didn't get warrants or proper approval to investigate civilians in efforts to find the source of news leaks.

Parlatore declined to provide details, saying they would be aired at a hearing Wednesday in San Diego.

A Navy spokesman says the government won't comment before the hearing.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors engaged in misconduct by spying on emails and may have violated attorney-client privilege.