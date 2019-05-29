SAN DIEGO — A San Diego military court hearing has been postponed in the case of a U.S. Navy SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017.

The defense had been expected to seek dismissal of the case Wednesday but instead asked for a continuance, which the judge granted.

No reason was given.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday morning.

Motion filed to dismiss lead prosecutor and possibly judge in SEAL war crime trial “If the Military Judge authorized an investigation with such little knowledge, that is, at the very least, quite unnerving,” the motion reads.

Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher are expected to argue that the case against him has been tainted by lies, evidence withholding and surveillance conducted on the defense.

Defense lawyer Tim Parlatore has said that if the case goes forward, the prosecutor should be removed and the judge may have to step aside.

The Navy has said it did nothing wrong and has no plans to remove the prosecutor.

