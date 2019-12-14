HONOLULU — A Navy commander says the motive is unknown for a Pearl Harbor shooting that left two civilian workers and the attacker dead.

Shipyard commander Capt. Greg Burton made the announcement in an “All Hands” message sent Friday.

“The investigation continues, but there is currently no known motive and no information to indicate the sailor knew any of the victims,” Burton said according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, which obtained a copy of the letter.

Authorities say 22-year-old Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded Roger Nakamine, 36, who survived the Dec. 4 shooting.

Wounded Pearl Harbor worker released from hospital Two other Department of Defense civilian employees were killed.

Romero was standing watch and providing security for the fast attack submarine Columbia for the gunfire erupted.

Burton's letter did not identify Romero by name, but said an M4 rifle and 9 mm pistol were used in the attack.

Burton also said that Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine commanding officers reviewed screenings for armed watchstanders and reiterated the need for supervisors to continually assess sailors' fitness for duty to ensure those who pose risks can be identified and addressed.

A copy of Burton’s message was not immediately available, said Lydia Robertson, spokesperson for Navy Region Hawaii.