Walter Reed master chief charged with sex crimes

A senior enlisted sailor assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland is facing court-martial on several charges involving sexual misconduct, according to legal records obtained by Navy Times.

Master Chief Corpsman Gregory F. Fall is charged with a specification under Article 120 for aggravated sexual contact in connection to a June 4, 2019, incident in which he is accused of touching the “breast and buttocks” of another sailor at Walter Reed, and using “unlawful force” in the process, according to his charge sheet.

Fall is also charged with an indecent exposure specification under Article 120 for exposing his genitals “in an indecent manner” to a sailor at Walter Reed on the same date.

The complainant’s name is redacted in the charge sheet provided to Navy Times. However, even if it were, Navy Times does not publish the names of those making allegations of sex crimes.

Fall’s civilian attorney, Antoinette Quinn O’Neill, told Navy Times in an email this week that her client is innocent.

“Master Chief Fall looks forward to his day in court to clear his name,” she said. “He did not do this and we are absolutely challenging this allegation, but we will do so in court and not in the media.”

Charges were referred against Fall in August and his trial is scheduled for January, according to Navy officials.

Fall’s relationship to his accuser remains unclear.

Walter Reed officials did not respond to emailed questions regarding Fall’s position at the military hospital or his relationship to his accuser.

A New Jersey native, Fall enlisted in 1993 and was promoted to E-9 in 2017, according to his service record.

He reported to Walter Reed in 2018.