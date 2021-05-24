Drug-testing program going back to its pre-pandemic footing, Navy says

As more sailors opt to get a COVID vaccine and as cases continue to fall in the United States, the Navy is getting its drug-testing program back on a pre-pandemic footing.

On Friday, the sea service resumed its regular urinalysis testing regimen, doing away with limitations to the program that went into effect as COVID-19 took off around the globe in March 2020.

No longer will units be able to suspend “collection operations” in order to mitigate sailor exposure to COVID-19, Friday’s message states, a policy change that aligns with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supporting the safe resumption of many pre-pandemic activities.

“Additionally, maintaining a robust and drug free workplace is Navy’s best deterrence to misuse of illicit and prescription drugs,” the message states.

Commands that feel they are unable to resume normal testing will have to explain why to their echelon three commanders, including those units based in areas where COVID restrictions would limit or prevent such testing.

Sailor charged with trying to set fire to his urine sample The Virginia-based sailor attempted to torch the pee to avoid "an adverse administrative proceeding," according to charge sheets.

Those who are in a restriction of movement or quarantine status still won’t be recalled for urine testing, unless for probable cause or if a commanding officer has consulted with their judge advocate general attorney.

The message also warns that working from home is not an excuse to forego testing.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

As always, coordinators, observers and sample givers should all wash their hands at the end of the process, the message notes.