Navy chief loses anchors for trying to record female locker room

A former U.S. Navy chief lost his anchors in March after he pleaded guilty to charges involving him trying to use a cell phone to record inside a female locker room, according to recently released Navy trial results.

Former Chief Boatswain’s Mate Douglas R. Lusk pleaded guilty to two specifications of disorderly conduct during a special court-martial in San Diego March 15, according to Navy records.

The military judge sentenced Lusk to a rank reduction to E-5 and confinement for four months.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lusk waived his right to an administrative separation board.

Assigned to Marine Expeditionary Security Squadron 3, Lusk was charged with attempting the recordings at Naval Support Activity Bahrain from March to June of last year, according to his charge sheet.

Lusk and his attorney declined comment this week, according to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Amber Lewis.

Officials did not confirm where Lusk was doing his time by Navy Times’ deadline.

A California native, Lusk enlisted in 1996 and made chief in 2009, according to his service record.