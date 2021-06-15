Here’s why a Navy master chief lost his rank this spring

A former Navy master chief was bumped down to E-8 this spring after pleading guilty to “wrongfully engaging in unprofessional conduct” when he kissed another servicemember on the mouth and touched the sailor’s breast in his office in 2019, according to recently released Navy trial result records.

Then-Master Chief Corpsman Gregory F. Fall pleaded guilty to the charge on April 12 as part of a plea agreement, and the military judge reduced his rank.

Fall was assigned to Walter Reed National Medical Center at the time of the incident.

Fall’s civilian attorney, Antoinette Quinn O’Neill, did not respond to requests for comment this week.

A New Jersey native, Fall enlisted in 1993 and was promoted to master chief in 2017, according to his service record.

He reported to Walter Reed in 2018.