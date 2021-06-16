Officials identify remains of West Virginia sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

THOMAS, W.Va. — The remains of a Navy sailor from West Virginia who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, officials said.

Authorities used DNA, as well as dental and anthropological analysis, to identify Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall, 25, of Thomas, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday in a statement.

Drwall was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma in 1941 when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and capsized, resulting in 429 deaths.

Remains of 2 USS Oklahoma sailors killed in Pearl Harbor attack ID’d, returned for burial The remains of two Navy sailors who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago have been identified and returned to their families for burial.

A majority of the remains that were recovered from the ship weren’t identified and were buried in 1949 in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Officials began exhuming the remains in 2015 in an effort to identify them.

Drwall will be buried on Aug. 5 in Thomas, officials said.